Protect vulnerable from heatwaves: NHRC to Telangana, 20 states, UT 

New Delhi: Pointing to the disproportionate impact of rise in heatwave frequency and intensity on the marginalised sections, the NHRC on Tuesday, April 28, asked 21 states and Delhi to take advance action to protect the vulnerable population.

The elderly, children, infants and newborns are especially susceptible to the health impacts of extreme heat. Additionally, heatwaves can lead to the loss of livelihoods and an increased risk of fire accidents, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

Mercury levels have soared in various states in the country over the past few days and in Telangana, temperature readings have breached the 45 degrees Celsius mark at many places.

In this context, the NHRC asked 21 states and Delhi to take advance action and implement relief measures to protect the vulnerable population during heatwaves.

The states are Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

The Commission has observed that the “rise in the frequency, duration and intensity of heatwaves, disproportionately affects the marginalised, economically weaker sections, outdoor workers and the homeless due to the lack of adequate shelter and resources.”

Therefore, the NHRC, in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of these states and the Union Territory of Delhi, has emphasised the urgent need for integrated and inclusive measures.

The rights panel also highlighted the risks faced by economically weaker sections, outdoor workers, the elderly, children, newborns and especially the homeless due to heatwaves amid inadequate shelter and resources, the statement said.

Highlighting the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on the reported deaths of about 3,712 people in India due to heat or sunstroke between 2019 and 2023, the Commission urged them to plan and facilitate seamless implementation of relief measures as per their existing standard operating procedures or guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to mitigate the impact of heatwaves and prevent casualties, it said.

The NHRC called for consolidated action taken reports from the districts at the state or UT level, the statement added.