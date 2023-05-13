Protest against Vijay Deverakonda, Liger team in Hyderabad, why?

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for his highyy anticipated upcoming Tollywood film ‘Kushi’ starring the gorgeous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The first single from the movie was released this week and the whole Telugu film industry is ablaze with excitement. The romantic drama film, which is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, is scheduled to open in theatres on September 1, 2023.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Kushi’. But, ahead of its grand release, Vijay seems to be in trouble. Wondering why? Scroll ahead to know.

Vijay Deverakonda’s last movie Liger failed to earn good numbers at the box office. Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson starred in the film, which was supposed to be a blockbuster hit but turned out to be a disappointed for both critics and viewers and had a very bad collections at the box office. The budget of the film was Rs 200 crore, but it managed to make only Rs 60 crore. The distribution and exhibition companies of ‘Liger’ suffered sizable losses as a result of the film’s poor performance, placing them in a dileamma situation.

On Friday, there was a huge protest by exhibitors and leasers of ‘Liger’ at the Film Chamber in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Protests were against the entire Liger team including Vijay Deverakonda. Reportedly, the exhibitors demanded compensations from Puri Jagannadh who had promised that he would pay them and requested six months of time.

So, as Vijay’s Kushi film is on its way for release, distubuters thought this would be the right time to get back their money from the movie makers and have begun the rally, protest for their reimbursement near the Film Chamber.

While all of this is going on, Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda is working very hard for his upcoming film, Kushi. Shiva Nirvana, known for his smash hit ‘Ninnu Kori’, is writing and directing the romantic family comedy that also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. ‘Kushi’, which is scheduled for release soon, is anticipated to be a huge hit with fans.