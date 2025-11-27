Protest erupts as Hyderabad police deny SI’s request for Ayyappa Deeksha on duty

Hyderabad: Several workers of a right-wing organization along with a group of “Ayyappa Devotees” held a protest at the DCP East Zone office in Saidabad on Thursday morning against a police memo denying Ayyappa Deeksha attire and practices to a sub-inspector during duty.

The memo was issued to the sub-inspector by police higher-ups after he requested to be allowed to wear Ayyappa Deeksha attire while on duty.

The document was shared on social media platforms by some people and soon went viral. Several people gave it a communal colour and asked why policemen are permitted to observe fasting during Ramzan and leave office early.

On Thursday, around 50 people gathered at the DCP East Zone office and staged a protest. They demanded the government and police department set protocols for ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’ and other religious rituals and occasions.

Protest at the DCP East Zone office.

Later, the protest over denial of permission to a sub inspector to wear ‘Ayyappa Deeksha’ attire reached the Telangana DGP office.

A group of ‘Ayyappa swamy’ devotees staged a protest against the memo. The protestors tried to enter into the DGP office but were prevented by the police present in large numbers at the DGP office gates.

A police memo targeting a Sub-Inspector for wearing an Ayyappa mala and observing Deeksha while on duty has triggered widespread outrage in Hyderabad. The Telangana Police's South East Zone issued the notice to the officer at Kanchanbagh PS, asking him to explain his actions.

The protesters raised slogans against the Telangana police and demanded suspension of Additional DCP (south east), K Sreekanth for issuing the memo.

Raja Singh attacks government

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh verbally attacked the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over Muslim appeasement politics.

In the memo, South East Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K Sreekanth said that clear instructions were issued stating no permission can be given for growing hair and beard, or wearing civil dress (black dress) without shoes for religious purposes to any member of a disciplinary force like police, while on duty.

“If any police personnel desire to observe deeksha, they can apply for leave to do so. Referring to the head office memo, your application cannot be considered favourably,” the memo stated.

The Telangana unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had earlier taken serious note of the memo issued by the ADCP to the sub-inspector and urged Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to take necessary action against the ADCP.