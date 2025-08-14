Protest for restoration of students’ union at AMU intensifies

Aligarh: The ongoing student protest at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) intensified on Thursday after a student leader started an indefinite hunger strike at the Babe Syed Gate.

The protest at AMU entered its sixth day on Thursday, August 14, with students demanding the restoration of the students’ union and greater administrative transparency.

Syed Hasan, a Master of Laws (LLM), who started the hunger strike while talking to reporters, said he would continue the strike “until death,” adding that he had written to the president, prime minister and the Chief Justice of India, holding the university administration and the district authorities responsible for his “security and dignity as a registered practising lawyer.”

He further claimed that AMU authorities had “not opened any channel of communication during the ongoing dharna,” accusing them of ignoring students’ concerns.

For about a week, the students have been protesting the sudden 36 percent fee hike by the administration.

AMU justifies fee hike

Meanwhile, AMU released a statement justifying the fee hike, blaming “rising costs” and the “need to sustain.”

“The college decided to go forward after holding a comprehensive review of essential services and resources aimed at enhancing student welfare, The revised fee will help in infrastructure development, health services, hall amenities, Sir Syed Day functions, maintenance of common rooms, and resident charges,” the statement read.

(With PTI inputs)