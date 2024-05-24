Protest held over nursing student’s ‘suspicious death’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: The family members of a 18-year-old nursing student, who died under “suspicious circumstances”, held a protest at a private paramedical college in Bhadrachalam town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday, police said.

The girl, studying BSc (Nursing) first year and staying in the college hostel, was found lying seriously injured in front of a building on the institute’s premises on Thursday by a fellow student, a senior police official said.

She was shifted to a government hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, police said.

A day after the student’s death, her relatives, students and members of various organisations held a protest at the college

blaming the authorities and management responsible for her death and demanding action against them.

The college management had initially said the student had slipped from the hostel building and suffered injuries.

Based on preliminary investigation, the police official said prima facie it appeared to be a suicide and the student is suspected to have jumped from the building. However, further investigation is under progress.

A case under section section 174 CrPC was registered.