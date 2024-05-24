Telangana: Woman in hospital dies 15 minutes after father’s death in accident

Jyothi had attempted suicide recently and was under treatment at a hospital in Nizamabad

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 24th May 2024 10:17 pm IST
A father and daughter die 15 minutes apart in Nizamabad.
Lakshman Rathod (left) and his daughter Maloth Jyothi (right).

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a father and daughter died 15 minutes apart. While the daughter died while undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital in Nizamabad, her father died in an accident while he was bringing food for her.

Maloth Jyothi (35), a resident of Veerannapet village of Renjal mandal was married to Prakash, a resident of Abbapur thanda 15 years ago. They gave birth to two daughters.

However, Prakash entered into an extra-marital affair and married another women four years ago and started living with her, neglecting his first wife and daughters, and harassing Jyothi.

On the evening of May 21, Jyothi attempted suicide by consuming poison. She was shifted to GGH Nizamabad immediately, where she was being treated. On Thursday night, her father Lakshman Rathod (60) had gone to bring food on his two-wheeler, but met with an accident near Kalyapur and died on the spot. It turned out Jyothi passed away 15 minutes before her father.

With the death of two members in the family, the villagers and relatives of the deceased were shell-shocked.

