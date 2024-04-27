Telangana: Elderly couple die a day apart, as their immortal love lives on

Hyderabad: While everybody has to face a certain death, partners dying hours and days apart is a rarity. One such tragedy unfolded in a household of Athmakur mandal headquarters in Hanumakonda district, Telangana, this week.

Pogakula Sugunamma (70) and Cheralu (80) led one of the happiest married lives together, as an ideal couple who were never seen quarrelling between themselves.

Those who had known them remember them as a good couple who always maintained good relations with neighbours and had no issues with anybody.

Wherever they went they would go together and would come home together. They were seen as an ideal couple in their village.

The worst nightmare unfolded in their lives this week when Sugunamma passed away after suffering a heart attack on Thursday afternoon, April 25. Her last rites were performed on the same evening. Unable to bear the sudden death of his partner for life, Cheralu died the very next day on Friday, April 26.

The residents of the locality who were shocked by the passing away of the couple, were in tears, remembering their love for each other which kept the couple together throughout their lives and has now become immortal, which will be remembered for generations, at least in their village.