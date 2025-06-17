Protest in Hyderabad against targeted killings under Op Kagar

Hyderabad: A huge protest is scheduled to take place at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, on Tuesday, June 17, organized under the aegis of the Shanti Charchala Committee, against targeted killings conducted under the Central government’s Operation Kagar.

The Maha Dharna, to be held from 11 am, will witness the participation of political leaders, rights activists, and civil society members. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud will be the chief guest, marking the support of the Congress party towards the agitation.

The organisers claim that Operation Kagar is being employed as a cover for extrajudicial activities in areas of conflict, especially minority and tribal areas. “We strongly oppose the inhumane and undemocratic methods adopted in the name of national security,” said a representative of the Shanti Charchala Committee.

Left party leaders, intellectuals, and members of the different people’s movements are also likely to participate in the protest, demanding more transparency and accountability.

Though the government is remaining tight-lipped on the operation’s details, rights organisations charge a pattern of state brutality and crackdown.

The protest wants people to be made aware of the issue and demand an independent inquiry into the alleged human rights abuses.