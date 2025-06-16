‘We want dignity’: Domestic workers protest for rights, recognition in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hundreds of domestic workers gathered at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park to celebrate the International Domestic Workers Day observed on Monday, June 16.

International Domestic Workers Day being celebrated at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Monday, June 16.



The protestors demanded comprehensive legislation for the welfare of domestic workers. They also sought recognition as a workforce, monthly welfare pensions, social security benefits, and treatment in ESI hospitals were other demands.

“A large number come from rural areas and migrate to Hyderabad for better living. However, they end up working as domestic workers due to a lack of education, qualifications or skills. There are a total of 11 lakh domestic workers in the state, with 6 lakh working in Hyderabad alone,” said director of Montfort Social Institute, Varghese Theckanath, who has been leading the domestic workers’ movement in Telangana since 2011.

In Telangana, domestic workers form the second-largest unorganised sector after construction workers. They are often underpaid, sexually harassed and overworked.

Stories of resilience

Sixty-five-year-old Madhavi has been working as a domestic worker for nearly two decades. Her monthly earning comes around Rs 5,000. “I live with my widowed daughter and three grandchildren. We pay Rs 10,000 as monthly rent. My salary is not enough to sustain a decent living. But I will continue to work,” she said.

Madhavi had applied for the 2 BHK housing scheme, but was rejected. “Those who own houses are eligible,” she alleged.

Addanki Bahamani grew up in an orphanage in Hyderabad after her paternal family abandoned her following her father’s death. Like Madhavi’s daughter, Bahamani was widowed at an early age.

With no support from her late husband’s family, Bahamani single-handedly raised her children, Lissy and Lilly, working as a domestic worker.

Addanki Lissy Rathnam

Her hard work paid off when her eldest daughter Lissy secured state sixth rank in her intermediate exams from the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS). “Lissy had qualified in NEET 2025 but could not secure a free MBBS seat. But that has not discouraged her. She has decided to take up long-term NEET coaching to try again. She is undeterred,” said the proud mother.

To support Lissy’s dream of becoming a doctor, the National Platform for Domestic Workers (NPDW), Telangana Domestic Workers Union (TDWU), and Gruhakarmikula Union of Telangana State (GUTS), who were part of the protest, gifted her a laptop.