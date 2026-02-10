Protest only way: Bharatiya Kisan Union on India-US trade deal

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday, February 10, slammed the India-US trade deal and said the Union will protest against it across villages

He accused the Union government of lying about protecting the interests of farmers.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on the sidelines of a public meeting, Tikait compared the present situation with one in 1992, the period soon after India opened its economy.

“The way the India-US deal has happened… It is going to be dangerous for India… We will have to speak out,” he said.

“It is a one-sided deal, a pressure deal. It is not acceptable for Indian farmers. They will dump subsidised goods, our farmers will not be able to sell their produce,” the farmer leader said.

Asked about the government’s assurance that farmers would be protected, he said, “The government is lying… They can claim anything. Protest is the only way.”

Tikait said farmers will burn effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi across villages, and also extended support to the February 12 ‘General Strike’. “Delhi is not far … Our tractors are always prepared…”

Deal is not fair to India: RJD MP

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh stressed that the deal was not fair to India. “This is not an equal deal… India is paying 18 per cent tariff, while the US pays zero tariff.”

He also opposed the proposed seeds bill and said it would lead to farmers being forced to buy expensive seeds.

“What is the reason for speeding up the Seeds Bill? It is only because the trade deal talks about removing non-tariff barriers affecting US food and agricultural products. The Government of India does not want to give MSP on crops, but it wants to give a corporate guarantee of profits on seeds,” he alleged.

Sudhakar Singh also demanded that the seeds bill, pesticide management bill, and the electricity bill be sent to a Parliamentary panel.

AAP MP accuses government of compromising India’s sovereignty

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted the hike in the US tariff from around 3 per cent last year to 18 per cent.

“Opening market for agriculture is like a death sentence for farmers…” he said.

He also accused the government of compromising with India’s sovereignty by accepting the US restriction on buying Russian oil. “This is a threat deal, not a trade deal.”

The two MPs asserted that the Opposition would continue to oppose the India-US trade deal in Parliament, which is currently in session.

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Vijoo Krishnan slammed the deal and said all farmer organisations are going to support the February 12 General Strike.

In a statement, the BKU questioned the details of the India-US trade deal and said the details remain to be “hidden behind a veil of secrecy.”

“The government of India has signed these agreements without any consultations with farmers’ organisations, and without addressing their impact on agriculture and farmers’ livelihood,” the BKU said.

The outfit called the India-US deal “farmer hostile”, and said the removal of non-tariff barriers on agricultural import are opening doors to GMO imports.

The India-EU trade deal is also against the interest of farmers, it said, and argued that despite low tariffs, Indian agricultural exports will not gain easy access to European markets due to their strict health and food safety standards.

The outfit also opposed the draft Seed Bill, Pesticide Management Bill, and Electricity (amendment) bill.