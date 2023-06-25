Protest over Manipur violence

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 25th June 2023 1:28 pm IST
1 2 3 4Next page
Protest over Manipur violence
New Delhi: People from Manipur along with members of various civil societies stage a protest over the ongoing violence in the state, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

1 2 3 4Next page
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 25th June 2023 1:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button