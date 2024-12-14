Protesting farmers at Shambhu border

Farmers are set to resume their \u2018Delhi Chalo\u2019 foot march on Saturday, pressing for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers. Patiala: Security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Saturday from the Shambhu border to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. (PTI Photo\/Shiva Sharma)(PTI12_14_2024_000136B) Patiala: Security personnel use water cannons to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Saturday from the Shambhu border to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. (PTI Photo\/Shiva Sharma)(PTI12_14_2024_000137B) Patiala: Security personnel use water cannons to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Saturday from the Shambhu border to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. (PTI Photo\/Shiva Sharma)(PTI12_14_2024_000134B) Patiala: An injured farmer being carried away after security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse agitating farmers at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Saturday from the Shambhu border to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. (PTI Photo\/Shiva Sharma)(PTI12_14_2024_000141B) Patiala: Security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Saturday from the Shambhu border to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. (PTI Photo\/Shiva Sharma)(PTI12_14_2024_000136B) Patiala: An injured farmer being carried away after security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse agitating farmers at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Saturday from the Shambhu border to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. (PTI Photo\/Shiva Sharma)(PTI12_14_2024_000141B)