Protesting farmers at Shambhu border

Farmers are set to resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ foot march on Saturday, pressing for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers.

Patiala: Security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. A ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Saturday from the Shambhu border to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)(PTI12_14_2024_000136B)

