Protesting farmers at Shambhu border

The march will involve a group of 101 farmers heading towards the national Capital as part of the ongoing protest that has now completed 10 months.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th December 2024 3:26 pm IST
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Saturday from the Shambhu border to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. (PTI Photo)

Farmers are set to resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ foot march on Saturday, pressing for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers.

Patiala: Security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Patiala: Security personnel use water cannons to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Patiala: Security personnel use water cannons to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Patiala: An injured farmer being carried away after security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse agitating farmers at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Patiala: Security personnel use tear gas to disperse farmers agitating at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Patiala: An injured farmer being carried away after security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse agitating farmers at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

