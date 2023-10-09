Protests erupt in Hyderabad over blasphemous content in school textbook

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Hyderabad on Sunday night after protests were held against blasphemous content in a school textbook. What triggered the protest was an illustrious picture of Prophet Mohammed published in a standard fourth moral science book by Amigos Books International USA and prescribed as the syllabus for students of a private school. Some people who noticed it posted the matter on social media, after which the news spread, and youth took to the streets in Falaknuma, Kalapather, Tappachabutra, and other areas of the city.

In Kalapather, the youth sat on the road in protest and demanded action against the publisher. A police complaint was lodged at the Falaknuma police station. Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson, said that Muslims will not tolerate such things and demanded that the police file a case and take strict action. He asked the authorities to ensure that all the books are immediately withdrawn.

The police went on high alert in the city after the protests started, and cases were registered at different police stations in the city.