Protests over Prophet remarks : Hyderabad police commissioner fails to visit old city

Hyderabad: At a crucial time when the state capital is gripped with a controversy over the offensive remarks against the Prophet and there have been non-stop agitations and protests, the old city is missing the Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand.

Since two days the old city witnessed continuous protests and tension but the south zone police lacked the physical supervision of the police commissioner. There have been several incidents in the past, during the time of communal troubles, the former city police commissioners used to camp at Purani Haveli Commissioner’s office but the present police commissioner is found to be monitoring the situation from the newly made operational police command and control centre at Banjara Hills.

The police officials are believed to be in a state of dilemma as to how to neutralize the protests since they are lacking the supervision of the top cop of the city. Although police commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday took part in a law and order review meeting of senior police officials with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan but till date he failed to turn up to the old city in order to take stock of the situation.

The post of DCP South zone lacks an officer with a permanent posting and the present DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya is only attached to the old city. The south zone is a highly sensitive area of Hyderabad and needs a police officer with a good experience in policing.

The Additional Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan has been entrusted with the responsibility to supervise the old city.