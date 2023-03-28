Prove Savarkar apologised: Hindutva ideologue’s grandson to Rahul Gandhi

"Using the names of patriots to promote politics is wrong and deplorable. Action must be taken," Savarkar said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 28th March 2023 9:39 am IST
Prove Savarkar apologised: Hindutva ideologue's grandson to Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: The grandson of late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar has sought action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments and also challenged the Congress leader to show documents that prove he had apologised to the British.

Gandhi’s “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone” remark has drawn fire from BJP.

The former Congress chief made this remark while addressing a press conference after being disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Calling such comments childish, Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Monday said, “Rahul Gandhi is saying he won’t apologise as he isn’t Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that prove Savarkar apologised”.

