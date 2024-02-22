PTI to hold intra-party elections on March 3

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2024 5:35 pm IST
PTI mulling en masse resignations from national, provincial assemblies
PTI

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to hold intra-party polls on March 3.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Previous intra-party polls were declared unconstitutional by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the order was upheld by the Supreme Court, Dawn reported.

The Supreme Court had stripped PTI of its electoral symbol bat, forcing hundreds of party members to contest February 8 general elections as independent candidates.

MS Education Academy

Several PTI-backed candidates managed to secure win in the polls and have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to secure reserved seats.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd February 2024 5:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button