Pub raid case: Police custody of accused extended

Hyderabad: Two accused in the Radisson Blu pub raid case of April 3 have been remanded once again to police custody.

The police on April 5 arrested pub manager Anil Kumar and his associate Abhishek Vuppala in connection with the raid where 4.64 grams of cocaine were found.

The judicial remand period of 14 days that was previously granted to the accused ended on Monday, following which they appeared for a hearing at the Nampally High Court. The police then filed a petition to further extend the custody and informed that the accused were sent back to jail following their hearing.

Two more accused in the case, Former MP Renuka Chowdhary’s son-in-law Kiran Raju and co-owner of the establishment Arjun Veeramachineni, are still absconding.