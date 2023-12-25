Public is applaud at the suspension of 146 MPs; action has united the opposition

The recent security breach in Parliament has severe political, electoral, and legislative implications. The resultant unprecedented suspension of 146 has now united the Opposition Coalition.

Lok Sabha witnessed two intruders jumping from the visitor’s gallery and throwing canisters, creating smoke. It is a mystery how they entered the House despite five-tier Security in Parliament.

Unfortunately, parliaments of various countries have been attacked in the past. They include the 1981 Spanish coup attempt, the 2017 U.K. Parliament Terror Attack, and the 1987. The Sri Lankan Parliament Grenade Attack, the 2021 U.S. Capitol Attack, and the October 2023 Turkish government building attack also need to be mentioned. However, in each case, appropriate corrective measures were taken immediately following the attack.

Let’s start by discussing the security impact of the situation. Soon after the incident, security was tightened further, and Parliament House was fortified. More measures are expected after the high-level enquiry report is submitted.

Importance of security measures

The recent incident highlights the importance of strictly implementing the already rigorous security measures that were introduced after the 2001 terrorist attack. It is crucial to ensure that thorough screening is carried out. Members of Parliament need to be cautious when recommending passes and should be held accountable for their actions. The intruders obtained their passes on the recommendation of a BJP MP from Mysuru.

The government responded quickly by ordering a thorough investigation, which led to the arrest of all six individuals involved in the incident. They were then presented in court to face charges.

After the shocking security breach, the Opposition demanded a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah, which he refused. This led to chaos and confrontations that could have been avoided if Shah had made a brief statement. The Opposition created an uproar that led to the suspension of 146 members, mainly from the INDIA Alliance.

According to the rules, there are two reasons for which members can be suspended from the House. The first is when a member disrespects the authority of the Chair. The second is when a member intentionally and persistently obstructs the proceedings of the House. In this instance, the suspended members went against the authority of the Speaker and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

MPs accused of mimicking the chair

The 146 members were suspended for insulting Parliament, mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman, and defying the Speaker. The Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker made their decision, stating that such unruly behaviour was unacceptable.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, it appears that neither side is mainly focused on running the House.

The upcoming budget session, slated for next month, may also encounter some confrontation, but a vote on the account budget must be passed nonetheless.

The shocking incident has had a significant electoral impact as the opposition parties have come together to protest against the Modi government’s alleged authoritarianism. They have taken the issue to the streets and made it a significant election matter. The Opposition aims to criticise the government for its failure to protect the Parliament and question how it can safeguard its citizens. Additionally, they plan to damage Modi’s reputation as a strong leader in the upcoming 2024 polls. As a first step, they have decided to put a joint candidate against the BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections to avoid splitting Opposition votes.

Crucial bills passed

As for legislation, crucial bills like the Criminal Law Amendment Bill were passed while the suspended members protested outside. Even in the past, a bunch of laws were passed in just a few minutes. Former Supreme Court Chief Justice N.V. Ramana expressed his disappointment that Members of Parliament did not thoroughly debate and discuss the bills as lawmakers.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have five primary functions. They include making laws, reviewing budgets, overseeing government activities, representing people, and holding the government accountable. Despite the best efforts of the MPs, they face difficulties when Parliament is not functioning smoothly. Without order in the House, it becomes challenging to highlight issues and establish a good understanding of specific topics.

Although it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the efficient functioning of Parliament, the Opposition should also offer productive feedback. After all, the members of Parliament are called “lawmakers”. The legislative body is weakened when laws are not thoroughly examined and debated.

What is the reaction from public?

The public is appalled by the behaviour of the members and the subsequent suspension of the unprecedented number of 146 MPs. They are disappointed that instead of addressing the concerns of their constituents, they create chaos in the House.

The task of creating laws is assigned to the legislature by the Constitution. On the other hand, the government executes these laws, while the judiciary is responsible for enforcing them. For a democracy to thrive, the effective functioning of the Parliament is crucial. Better coordination between the government and the Opposition is essential to ensure the smooth running of the House.