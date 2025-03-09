Publish gazette on minimum wages within 4 weeks: Telangana HC to govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to publish a gazette on minimum wages within four weeks.

This order comes after the government failed to implement previous directives regarding the publication of the gazette.

The court emphasized that if the gazette is not published within the specified timeframe, the responsible officer will have to appear in person before the court.

The issue began when the government revised minimum wages on June 25 and 30, 2021, but failed to release the gazette.

This led to a public interest litigation in 2023. The High Court initially ordered the gazette to be published within six weeks, but this directive was not followed, prompting the Telangana Regional Trade Union Council to file a contempt petition.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that the government’s inaction has caused losses to workers in both organized and unorganized sectors.

The government’s failure to publish the gazette has meant that its orders have not been implemented effectively. The Additional Advocate General, Tera Rajinikanth Reddy, assured the court that the previous orders would be implemented.

The High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujay Paul and Justice Renuka Yarral, heard the arguments and ordered the government to implement the directives within four weeks.

The case has been adjourned until April 11.