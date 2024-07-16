Puja Khedkar lodges harassment complaint against Pune district collector

Earlier in the day, Khedkar refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel while speaking to TV news channels.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th July 2024 9:27 pm IST
Puja Khedkar may be terminated if found guilty: Official sources
Puja Khedkar

Washim: Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase with Washim police, an official said on Tuesday.

Khedkar is under the scanner for her claims on her disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector’s office.

Also Read
Puja Khedkar obtained locomotor disability certificate in 2022: doctor

“Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday when she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase,” the official said.

MS Education Academy

Earlier in the day, Khedkar refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel while speaking to TV news channels.

“I had called female police personnel because I had some work,” she had said.

Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the ‘district training program’ of Khedkar as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for “necessary action”.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th July 2024 9:27 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button