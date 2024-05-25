Pune car crash: Teen’s grandfather held for ‘wrongful confinement’ of family driver

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

Pune car crash: After outcry over bail, juvenile accused shifted to observation home
Pune: Builder Vishal Agarwal is brought at Pune Police Commissioner's office after his arrest, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Pune: The grandfather of the 17-year-old minor who allegedly fatally knocked down two persons with his Porsche in Pune city has been arrested for “wrongful confinement” of their family driver, an official said on Saturday.

The teenager’s father Vishal Agarwal has also been named in this case, he said.

A day earlier, Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar had said that an attempt was made to establish that the high-end car was not driven by the minor.

On a complaint by the family driver of the juvenile, the Yerawada police have registered a separate offence against the teen’s grandfather and father under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement), he said.

“Post the accident, the teen’s grandfather and father allegedly took the driver’s phone, put him in confinement in his house on the premises of their bungalow from May 19 to May 20. The driver was freed by his wife,” said the official from the crime branch.

A Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

A local court in Pune on Friday remanded the six accused arrested in the case, including the teenager’s father, in judicial custody. The teenager is in an observation home till June 5.

