Pune police arrest juvenile”s mother in Porsche car accident case

Police had told a local court two days ago that the blood samples of the juvenile were exchanged with those of a woman.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 1st June 2024 8:33 am IST
Pune: The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_21_2024_000177B)

Pune: Pune police have arrested the mother of the juvenile in the Porsche car accident case after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with those of his mother, the city police chief said on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile’s blood samples were replaced with those of his mother.

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after a Porsche allegedly being driven by the drunk minor rammed into their two wheeler.

While the 17-year-old minor has been sent to an observation home, his father, realtor Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Agarwal have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family’s driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame.

