Pune police visit Rajasthan over Ketan Agarwal murder

Pune: A Crime Branch team visited Rajasthan as part of probe into the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal after it came to light accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary visited the desert state in December last year, police sources said on Wednesday, July 15.

Goyal, 20, and her boyfriend Chaudhary, 22, currently in jail, are accused of pushing her fiance Agarwal, 25, off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 during a trek, leading to his death.

According to the police, Goyal and Chaudhary had visited Rajasthan in December last year. As part of the ongoing probe, a Crime Branch team recently visited the north-western state.

They did not provide further details.

Police earlier said analysis of some chats exchanged between Goyal and Chaudhary indicated they had secretly married at a temple in Rajasthan.

“A police team team visited the temple and checked if any CCTV footage was available to confirm their marriage. However, nothing was found,” said an official from the Pune rural police.