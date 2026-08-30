Punjab: AAP leader Gurpreet Gopi shot dead in Ferozepur

According to sources, the newly appointed president of Mamdot Nagar Panchayat Vicky Maini from the AAP was following Singh in a separate car.

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Gurpreet Gopi, AAP leader, shot dead in Ferozepur, Punjab, as reported by The Siasat Daily.
Gurpreet Gopi

Ferozepur: AAP leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was shot dead by four armed assailants in this district, with police on Sunday saying the killing was linked to an election-related dispute.

The four car-borne assailants got down from their vehicle in the main bazaar of Mamdot here on Saturday evening and opened fire at 45-year-old Singh and Harpreet alias Happy (22) who were on a motorcycle.

Earlier reports had suggested that the victims were in a car.

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According to sources, the newly appointed president of Mamdot Nagar Panchayat Vicky Maini from the AAP was following Singh in a separate car. He also came under attack but escaped unhurt, the sources said.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was declared brought dead, while Harpreet was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said police have identified the accused and police teams have been dispatched to nab them.

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The SSP said the killing was an outcome of personal enmity related to the recent municipal council elections.

Singh’s father Balkar Singh was a former Congress leader, while his sister-in-law had also been elected as member of the the nagar panchayat recently.

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