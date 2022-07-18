Punjab: Akali Dal legislator boycotts presidential poll

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday boycotted the presidential poll, saying issues related to Punjab remained unresolved.

In a video message, Ayali said he is boycotting the poll on his own and the party leadership did not consult him before deciding to extend support to NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The two other SAD MLAs, Sukhwinder Sukhi and Ganieve Majithia, however, voted for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s Presidential candidate.

The lone BSP MLA, Nachhatar Pal, voted for the NDA candidate. The BSP and the SAD had forged a pre-poll alliance ahead of the Assembly elections.

The SAD has three legislators in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.