Punjab Cabinet reshuffle in offing with minister submitting resignation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday forwaded the resignation of Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjer from the Council of Ministers to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for early acceptance.

Disclosing this here, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said that in a communique to the Governor, Mann has impressed upon him to accept the resignation of Nijjer, who has resigned from the Cabinet on personal grounds.

The Chief Minister has also proposed the names of Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khudian for their induction as Cabinet ministers.

Mann has requested the Governor to accord approval to administer oath of office to the new ministers at 11 a.m. on May 31 at the Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

