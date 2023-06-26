Punjab CM Mann slams SGPC chief for his meeting with SAD leaders

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday slammed the SGPC chief for his meeting with the SAD leaders and said the apex gurdwara body president will announce an already “decided verdict” on opposing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Mann’s statement came a day before the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is scheduled to hold its general house session in Amritsar to decide its next course of action on opposing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which is aimed to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

Reacting to the chief minister’s remarks, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said he was proud of being a soldier of the Shiromani Akali Dal and told Mann that he was so scared that he was more concerned about the soldier of the “panth” (community) than Punjab’s development.

The Punjab Assembly had recently passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In a statement here, CM Mann said the SGPC will announce an already “decided verdict on Monday as per directions of its masters.”

The chief minister said it is unfortunate that the premier organisation of Sikhs has now become a “stooge in the hands of its masters”.

Referring to the Sunday’s meeting of SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami with the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, Mann said it was just a sham as the decision had been already “pre- scripted” by the Akali leadership.

The decision has been finalised and the announcement is just a formality, he said.

The CM said this can be well judged from the fact that the SGPC president was “summoned” in the Akali Dal office.

The SGPC president has been “dictated” the decision by Akali leaders Sikandar Singh Maluka, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Daljit Singh Cheema, Hira Singh Gabria and others who were present in the meeting, said Mann.

“These leaders are apprising the decision of the Badal family to the president (Dhami) regarding opposition of Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill 2023,” said Mann.

The chief minister said the decision has been “dictated, decided and delivered by the Badal family”.

“This pre-scripted decision will be announced by the SGPC president tomorrow,” said Mann.

The CM said the state assembly has already passed Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill 2023 which will be sent to the governor for his nod.

This Bill which envisages free to air telecast of the sacred Gurbani from the Golden Temple for all the audio and video platforms, he added.

Following Mann’s statement, SGPC chief Dhami tweeted, “@BhagwantMann I am proud that I am a soldier of the SAD. You (Mann) are so scared that you are more concerned about the soldier of the ‘panth’ instead of Punjab’s development. But I will not ask you why you go to Delhi in a helicopter flying with the money of Punjabis.”

The the SGPC has been opposing it, claiming that the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by Punjab Assembly to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple, is against the law, and the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 can only be amended by Parliament.

The SGPC chief had asserted that the 1925 Act was a central legislation and can only be amended by Parliament.