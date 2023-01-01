Punjab CM slams Badals for stalling Sangrur medical college work

Sangrur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday slammed the Badal and Dhindsa families for joining hands to stall work on the medical college in Sangrur for their vested political interests.

Interacting with the media here, he said the “ugly face” of both these families has been exposed as they don’t want that the common man should get the benefit of this upcoming medical college due to which they had conspired to stall work on this prestigious project.

Mann said the government had decided to construct a state-of-the-art medical college in the memory of Sant Baba Atar Singh Mastauna Sahib near Sangrur for which a fund of Rs 460 crore was earmarked.

Out of this Rs 460 crore, most of the funds have already been issued by the government for starting work on the project.

The Chief Minister said the college was to commence its first academic session from March this year, after which the people of the entire Malwa region could have got the best medical facilities in the region.

Likewise, he said the youth from the region would have access to higher medical education and they would not have gone to any foreign country for getting this.

Apart from all these things, the Chief Minister said this medical college would have offered lot of direct and indirect employment opportunities to the youth of the region, besides giving a major push to the overall development of Malwa belt.

However, he claimed that the Badal and Dhindsa families have sunk all their political differences just to stall this ambitious project. He said both these affluent families have made concerted efforts to ensure that this project should not kick off by creating legal troubles.

Mann said that even the Badals have misused the SGPC to get this project stalled so that the common people should continue to suffer.