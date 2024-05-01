Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the only CSK batter who remained rock solid, scoring a 48-ball 62 as some incisive spin bowling by the PBKS spin duo of Harpreet Brar (2/17) and Rahul Chahar (2/16) restricted the five-time champions a below-par total.

IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS
IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS- X

Chennai: A 64-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw for the second wicket laid the foundation for Punjab Kings’ seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Bairstow struck a 30-ball 46 and Rossouw hit 43 off 23 deliveries, following which Shashank Singh (25 not out) and Sam Curran (26 not out) were involved in an unbroken 50-run stand, which took the team past CSK’s total of 162/7 with 13 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 162 for 7 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 29, Ruturaj Gaikwad 62, Sameer Rizvi 21; Harpreet Brar 2/17, Rahul Chahar 2/16).

Punjab Kings: 163 for 3 in 17.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 46, Rilee Rossouw 43, Shashank Singh 25 not out, Sam Curran 26 not out).

