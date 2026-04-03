Punjab Kings beat CSK by five wickets in IPL

PBKS reached 210 for 5 in 18.4 overs to notch their second consecutive win of the season.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2026 11:39 pm IST
IPL 2026: CSK vs PBKS
Chennai: Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, left, celebrates his half century with Nehal Wadhera during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Friday, April 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Chennai: Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in an Indian Premier League match with skipper Shreyas Iyer scoring a fine half-century here on Friday.

Young CSK batter Ayush Mhatre top-scored with a 43-ball 73 as Chennai Super Kings posted 209 for five. PBKS reached 210 for 5 in 18.4 overs to notch their second consecutive win of the season. Iyer scored a 29-ball 50.

Earlier, sent into bat first, CSK rode on a 96-run partnership for the second wicket between Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad (28 off 22 balls) to lay the foundation for a competitive total at Chepauk.

Subhan Bakery

Sarfaraz Khan played some fine shots en route to 32 off just 12 balls, while Shivam Dube made an unbeaten 45 in 27 balls.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 209 for 5 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 73, Shivam Dube 45 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 32). PTI

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

Punjab Kings 210 for 5 in 18.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Prabhsimran Singh 43).

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd April 2026 11:39 pm IST

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