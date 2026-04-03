Punjab Kings beat CSK by five wickets in IPL

Chennai: Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in an Indian Premier League match with skipper Shreyas Iyer scoring a fine half-century here on Friday.

Young CSK batter Ayush Mhatre top-scored with a 43-ball 73 as Chennai Super Kings posted 209 for five. PBKS reached 210 for 5 in 18.4 overs to notch their second consecutive win of the season. Iyer scored a 29-ball 50.

Earlier, sent into bat first, CSK rode on a 96-run partnership for the second wicket between Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad (28 off 22 balls) to lay the foundation for a competitive total at Chepauk.

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Sarfaraz Khan played some fine shots en route to 32 off just 12 balls, while Shivam Dube made an unbeaten 45 in 27 balls.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 209 for 5 in 20 overs (Ayush Mhatre 73, Shivam Dube 45 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 32). PTI

Punjab Kings 210 for 5 in 18.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 50, Prabhsimran Singh 43).