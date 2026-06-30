Punjab Kings’ Shashank Singh, father booked for assaulting cook

Bhopal: Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh and his father, retired Special Director General (DG) of Police Shailesh Singh, have been booked by the Ratibad police in Bhopal after a cook employed at their residence accused them of assault, abuse and forcibly taking away his mobile phone.

The FIR, accessed by IANS, names Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh and their driver, identified as Mishra, as accused. A case has been registered under Sections 296(B), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation has been initiated.

The complainant, Vipendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Rewa district, had joined work as a cook at the family’s bungalow in Neelbad on June 25. He alleged that he was offered a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 along with food and accommodation.

“I agreed to work there and stayed at the residence after being assured of salary, food and lodging,” the complainant said in his written complaint.

Tomar alleged that he was later told there were shortcomings in his work and that his mobile phone was taken away. “On June 28, after preparing breakfast, I asked Shailesh Singh to return my mobile phone, but he refused. Upset over this, I went to my room,” he told police.

The complainant further alleged that “Shailesh Singh, his son Shashank Singh and their driver entered my room, abused me and started assaulting me with their hands and fists. After beating me, they forced me out of the house.”

He also alleged that they transferred Rs 1,000 from his mobile phone, claiming it was towards food and accommodation expenses. “After the incident, I came to the police station with my relatives to lodge a complaint and seek legal action,” Tomar said in his statement.

Shashank Singh represents Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, while his father, Shailesh Singh, is a retired Special DG of Police in Madhya Pradesh.

Police are investigating the allegations. IANS also tried to seek a response from retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh, who lives in his bungalow located on Mendori Road near DPS Square in the Neelbad area in Bhopal; however, no statement has been received so far.