Punjab: Man appears in job exam on girlfriend’s behalf, arrested

Hyderabad: In an surprising turn of events, a young man in Punjab’s Faridkot was taken into custody for appearing in a recruitment exam on behalf of his ‘girlfriend’.

People can go to many extremes for love, but Paramjit Kaur’s boyfriend Angrez Singh took many but surprise. Dressed as a woman, wearing a bindi over many layers of cosmetics on his face, Angrez Singh went to write multipurpose health workers recruitment exam.

When Singh went to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences multipurpose health workers recruitment test at the DAV public school in Kotkapura on January 7, his phoney voter and Aadhar cards, along with excessive make up, raised suspicion.

Additionally, the forged voter ID and Aadhaar documents indicate that Singh was not operating alone and had assistance from professionals. Authorities believe the accused was a member of a wider group that committed similar crimes.

Singh was apprehended when the biometric revealed his true identity. His fingerprints did not match those of the applicant. Subsequently, the university administration filed a police case against him.

“Investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken once all the facts are uncovered,” stated the Faridkott Superintendent of Police, Jasmeet Singh.