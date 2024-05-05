Punjab: Mentally-challenged youth desecrates Guru Granth Sahib, lynched

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth was lynched to death after reportedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, the revered holy scripture of the Sikhs.

The incident occurred in Ferozepur city of Punjab on Saturday, May 4, police said.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhwinder Singh, the deceased identified as Bakshish Singh resident of Talli Gulam village allegedly tore the pages of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Baba Bir Singh in Bandala village, triggering a wave of anger among the residents there.

The youth after tearing some pages of the holy book tried to flee. However, he was caught by some people present there. As soon as the news spread, the villagers assembled at the gurdwara who apprehended him and beat him to death.

As per the reports, the father of the deceased claimed that the Bakshish was mentally challenged for the last few years and had been undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the local police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Bakshish under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, his father Lakwinder called on the police to file a case against those who killed his son.

