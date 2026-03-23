Punjab police drag Dalit woman by hair, assault her in broad daylight

Chandigarh: In an alleged case of police brutality, a Dalit woman was assaulted and dragged by her hair in Punjab’s Jalandhar by a police officer on Friday, March 20.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. The victim, Mamta Bhagat, claimed that she was trying to protect her son from the assault when the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attacked her. He reportedly used extreme force and treated her with cruelty while dragging her out of the house.

“The ASI crossed all limits. When he came, there was no woman police personnel with him. My sons were asleep at that time. I tried to talk to him, but instead he grabbed me by my hair and also entered into scuffle with my sons,” Mamta told reporters.

The CCTV footage shows police officers beating half-clothed young men in the middle of the road. Mamta sustained severe head injuries and was seen with a bandage around her forehead.

The issue escalated when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders from Jalandhar West demanded action against the officer responsible for the attack.

Former MLA Sheetal Angural, councillor Tarsem Lakhotra and former councillor Vipan Kumar were among those who staged a protest at Bhargo Camp Chowk. The protestors later arrived at the police station with the victim seeking action against the ASI.

“We will not relent till the victim gets justice. We have been told that action is being mulled against the ASI concerned. We will also take the matter to the state commission for women and for SCs tomorrow,” Sheetal Angural said.