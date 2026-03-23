Punjab police drag Dalit woman by hair, assault her in broad daylight

Incident came to light after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:34 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd March 2026 2:36 pm IST
Jalandhar police beat Dalit woman
CCTV footage showing Jalandhar police in a scuffle with a Dalit woman

Chandigarh: In an alleged case of police brutality, a Dalit woman was assaulted and dragged by her hair in Punjab’s Jalandhar by a police officer on Friday, March 20.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. The victim, Mamta Bhagat, claimed that she was trying to protect her son from the assault when the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attacked her. He reportedly used extreme force and treated her with cruelty while dragging her out of the house.

“The ASI crossed all limits. When he came, there was no woman police personnel with him. My sons were asleep at that time. I tried to talk to him, but instead he grabbed me by my hair and also entered into scuffle with my sons,” Mamta told reporters.

Subhan Haleem

The CCTV footage shows police officers beating half-clothed young men in the middle of the road. Mamta sustained severe head injuries and was seen with a bandage around her forehead.

The issue escalated when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders from Jalandhar West demanded action against the officer responsible for the attack.

Former MLA Sheetal Angural, councillor Tarsem Lakhotra and former councillor Vipan Kumar were among those who staged a protest at Bhargo Camp Chowk. The protestors later arrived at the police station with the victim seeking action against the ASI.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“We will not relent till the victim gets justice. We have been told that action is being mulled against the ASI concerned. We will also take the matter to the state commission for women and for SCs tomorrow,” Sheetal Angural said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2026 2:34 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd March 2026 2:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button