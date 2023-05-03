Pushpa 2 earns Rs 65cr already, here’s how

Hyderabad: Prepare yourself for Pushpa: The Rule, the next big thing! The dynamic duo behind the hugely successful Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun and Sukumar, are back and they’re going all out this time.

Pushpa: The Rule is set to be one of India’s most expensive productions, with both creative talents raising their fees in response to the enormous success of their first installment. With non-theatrical rights fetching high prices, it’s no surprise that fans across India are eagerly awaiting more information and announcements about this upcoming blockbuster.

According to latest updates, the audio rights of the film have already been sold for an incredible Rs 65 crore, the highest sum ever paid for an Indian film industry beating previous blockbusters such as RRR, Saaho, and Baahubali 2. Pushpa is certain to remain at the top of the list of the most profitable films, with such large sums being thrown around.

Pushpa: The Rule, an upcoming action thriller, has also received a significant investment from T Series. The terms of the agreement are unknown, but the film is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2021. Viewers are in for a treat, as significant portions of the film were shot in Bangkok and Europe.

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahaad Faasil, Anasuya, and Sunil, among others. With Mythri Movie Makers producing the feature film and Devi Sri Prasad composing both the score music and background score, viewers can expect an engaging and unforgettable cinematic experience.

So, get ready to be blown away by Pushpa: The Rule, the next blockbuster sensation set to sweep India!