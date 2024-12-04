Pushpa 2: Meet Allu Arjun at this theatre in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s highly anticipated movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, releases on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the film has already made history with over Rs. 100 crore in advance bookings, setting it up for a grand debut.

For those who can’t wait, special premieres are happening tonight, December 4, in Hyderabad and tickets are priced at Rs. 1200.

Thank you Hyderabad for all your love & support. 🖤



See you all in cinemas on 5th Dec. #Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/zeskLHc8gb — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 2, 2024

Adding to the excitement, Allu Arjun himself will attend a special screening at Sandhya 70MM in Hyderabad tonight. This rare appearance has fans buzzing, as they’ll get to share this memorable moment with the star himself.

The sequel promises to take Pushpa Raj’s story to the next level. The gripping trailer has already won hearts, showcasing intense action, emotional depth, and the rise of Pushpa as a larger-than-life figure. Fans can also look forward to standout performances by Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and more.

The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, was a massive success, earning Rs. 350 crore and turning Allu Arjun into a pan-India superstar. With even bigger action, stronger storytelling, and a stellar cast, Pushpa 2 is set to exceed expectations.