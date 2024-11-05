Pushpa 2: The Rule: Shraddha Kapoor allegedly demanded BOMB fee

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies, with fans eagerly waiting to see Allu Arjun back in action. The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, became a massive hit, and Samantha’s song Oo Antava turned into an instant sensation. The song was Samantha’s first-ever item number, and her performance made it a standout moment in the film.

The Popularity of Oo Antava and Samantha’s Impact

Samantha’s song in Pushpa: The Rise was a big success, adding a lot to the movie’s popularity. Fans loved her performance, and it set a high standard for the sequel. Everyone’s excited to see if Pushpa 2 will have a song that can match that impact.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor’s Negotiations and Exit

Originally, the Pushpa 2 team wanted Shraddha Kapoor, fresh off her success with Stree 2, to star in a new dance number. However, reports say that Shraddha requested Rs 5 crores, the same amount Samantha was paid for Oo Antava. The producers did not agree to her fee, leading Shraddha to step away from the project.

Samantha and Sreeleela Step In

With Shraddha out, the filmmakers reached out to Samantha again for another exciting song. This time, she’ll reportedly share the screen with rising star Sreeleela, who is well-known for her role with Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram. Fans are thrilled to see Samantha and Sreeleela together with Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theaters on December 6, with Allu Arjun back as Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Samantha and Sreeleela’s song adds even more excitement, making this film one to watch.