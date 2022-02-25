Pushpa’s ‘Srivalli’ gets Sufi twist, credits Afsana Khan [Video]

Mumbai: The songs, the dialogues and everything else from the Tollywood‘s blockbuster movie, ‘Pushpa’, has received immense love from across the world. Fans, social media influencers, celebrities and even cricketers have been pulling some signature steps from the film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Allu Arjun’s hook step from the song ‘Srivalli’ is still wildly trending online. From celebrities to cricketers, everyone is seen participating in the ‘Srivalli’ challenge. And now, the song has got a new ‘Sufi’ twist to it and credits goes to Bigg Boss 15 fame and singer Afsana Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Afsana posted a video of herself where she is seen crooning Hindi version of the song beautifully. All Srivalli fans out their, scroll and hear it below.

Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller Pushpa’s star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh. It is a two-part action drama around the red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.