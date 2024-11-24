Putin approves loan waivers for SMO participants, spouses

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law allowing participants in the Special Military Operation (SMO) and their spouses to write off overdue loans of up to 10 million rubles (about $96,000).

The legislation, set to take effect on December 1, will cancel existing debts for mobilised soldiers, conscripts (excluding military academy cadets), and those who sign a minimum one-year contract with the Russian Armed Forces after December 1, as well as their spouses, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/russian-president-putin-may-visit-india-next-year-3134160/

To qualify, loans must already be under court rulings, and enforcement proceedings must be initiated before December 1, with a debt amount capped at 10 million rubles.

However, certain debts remain excluded, such as compensation for harm to life or health, child support payments, and penalties related to corruption violations.