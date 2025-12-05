Putin defends India’s right to Russian energy, criticises US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended India’s energy imports from Moscow and highlighted US purchases of Russian uranium as an example of double standards.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Putin questioned why India should be deprived of buying Russian fuel while the United States continues to do so.

US buys nuclear fuel from Russia

Putin said that the US continues to buy nuclear fuel from Russia for its nuclear power plants.

Russia is the second-largest supplier of enriched uranium to the US, accounting for about 25 percent of imports, with sales expected to reach USD 1.2 billion this year.

Addressing the issue of fairness, Putin indicated he would raise the matter in discussions with President Trump.

These comments come as India has faced pressure from the US to reduce its imports of Russian crude oil, which Washington claims helps fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Despite US tariffs, Russia now supplies about 35 percent of India’s crude oil. This rose from just 1-2 percent before the Ukraine conflict.

Russia ready to continue uninterrupted fuel shipments to India

On Friday, Putin assured India of uninterrupted fuel supplies as part of a broader push to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, President Putin said: “We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the growing Indian economy.”

The announcement came as both countries signed multiple agreements, covering sectors from fertilisers and food safety to shipping and maritime logistics. Prime Minister Modi highlighted economic cooperation between the two nations, saying: “India and Russia have agreed on an economic cooperation program to expand trade till 2030.”

India had become the top buyer of Russia’s seaborne oil in the wake of the Ukraine war but has recently cut crude imports due to US sanctions on leading Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil.

Following this, Europe has also announced sanctions against the purchase of petroleum products distilled from Russian crude.

In 2023–24, the bilateral trade between India and Russia was valued at USD 65.70 billion, comprising USD 4.26 billion in Indian exports and USD 61.44 billion in imports. The countries aim to take the bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.