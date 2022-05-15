Putin is ailing from blood cancer, says Russian oligarch

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly ill with blood cancer, as per a report by the New Lines Magazines.

The information was obtained by the magazine through a secret recording by an oligarch who is said to be close to the President in which the latter’s health was discussed. The 11-minute recording was recorded between mid-March between the secret oligarch and a venture capitalist. The oligarch had no idea that he was being recorded.

In the recording, the oligarch is heard saying that he feels very disappointed and frustrated by looking at the state of economic affairs. The oligarch is heard saying, “We all hope he (Putin) dies.”

Blaming the President for ruining Russia’s economy, the oligarch said, “He absolutely ruined Russia’s economy, Ukraine’s economy, and many other economies–ruined absolutely. The problem is with his head. One crazy guy can turn the world upside down.