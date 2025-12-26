Putin’s India visit reaffirms aligned strategic goals: Russian Foreign Ministry

Putin visited India for a two-day state visit earlier this month for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.

Vladimir Putin at ceremonial reception
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, walks receiving a guard of honor during a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. AP/PTI

Moscow: Agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent India visit reaffirmed the alignment of strategic goals and the “steadfastness” of the two countries’ “time-tested mutual trust, the Foreign Ministry here said on Friday in its year-end statement.

Putin visited India for a two-day state visit earlier this month for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, during which the two countries unveiled a raft of measures, including a five-year roadmap to build a robust economic partnership.

The visit was named one of the key achievements of Russian foreign policy by the ministry in its statement.

“The agreements reached during the Russian President’s December visit to India confirmed the alignment of strategic goals and the steadfastness of the time-tested mutual trust between the two countries,” it said.

“A comprehensive joint statement was adopted, along with a package of 28 documents, including a programme for developing strategic areas of Russian-Indian economic cooperation through 2030,” it added.

The statement also mentioned Russia’s “practical cooperation” with China, which demonstrated resilience in the face of external pressures.

On ties with Washington, the Foreign Ministry said after the change of US administration in January, political dialogue was restored at the “highest and most senior levels”.

