PV Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary observed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 105th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna P V Narasimha Rao was observed with tributes at PV Ghat in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 28.

Leaders from the BJP and the Congress paid floral tributes to the late Prime Minister and remembered his contribution to the country.

Kishan Reddy pays tribute at PV Ghat

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited PV Gnanabhoomi (PV Ghat) in Hyderabad and offered floral tributes to P V Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao also paid floral tributes to P V Narasimha Rao at PV Ghat.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the economic reforms introduced in 1991 changed the direction of India’s economy and credited P V Narasimha Rao for taking the bold decision.

He said P V Narasimha Rao was the first Prime Minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete a full five-year term and alleged that the Gandhi family never accepted this.

Ramchander Rao also claimed that despite serving as Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao did not receive the respect he deserved from the Congress party. He said that while Sanjay Gandhi was given a samadhi in Delhi, the former Prime Minister was denied the same honour.

He further stated that the Congress and the Gandhi family did not truly respect leaders outside their own family.

Recalls bond with Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Ramchander Rao said P V Narasimha Rao respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s stature and had sent him to represent India at the United Nations on the Kashmir issue.

The Telangana BJP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government gave P V Narasimha Rao the recognition he deserved.

According to him, the Modi government honoured the former Prime Minister at Rashtriya Smriti in Delhi, gave him a place in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, and conferred the Bharat Ratna on him.

Congress leaders pay tribute

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Rao, MP Anil Yadav, Government Advisor Harkara Venugopal, AICC Secretary Rudraraju, and several other Congress leaders also paid floral tributes to P V Narasimha Rao at PV Ghat on his 105th birth anniversary.