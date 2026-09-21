Python, hen rescued from Ganesh Chaturthi dance in Hyderabad

The two animals were being used by a dance group from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

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Indian Rock Python rescued by Madhuranagar Police
Indian Rock Python rescued by Madhuranagar Police (Image: News Meter)

Hyderabad: An Indian rock python and hen being used during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad were rescued on Sunday, September 20.

The two animals were being used by a dance group from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPC), in coordination with the Madhuranagar police, rescued the animals from Madhuranagar.

The GHSPC tracked the dance group for five days before taking action. In a video shared online, a woman is seen dancing with the python draped around her neck and shoulders. Following the rescue, the dance group was booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, the Madhuranagar police said, “The Python was handed over to the forest department. No arrest has been made in this case.”

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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