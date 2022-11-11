Qadir Ali Baig theatre festival 2022 to begin with Amjad Ali Khan’s live concert

The formidable lineup of this year’s Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival will be paying tribute to Hyderabadi theatre legend late Qadir Ali Baig in the theatre festival named after him.

Featuring works of literary giants Manto, Sagar Sarhadi and Satish Alekar and including performances by Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ramesh Talwar, Masood Akhtar, Bhageerathi Bai, Juhi Babbar and others, the festival is scheduled from November 16th to 20th at various venues including Moazzam Jahi Market courtyard, Taramati Baradari and Radisson Blu Plaza.

The Festival this year has plays coinciding with 75 Years of India’s Independence. Film screening, workshops and panel discussions on various aspects of theatre form a part of this week-long festival. Curated by celebrated theatre revivalist and Padmashri recipient Mohammad Ali Baig, the festival is now in its seventeenth year.

The inaugural of this showcase event of Hyderabad is at the spectacular Taramati Baradari with Sarod legend Ustad Amjad Ali Khan live in concert, followed by M S Sathyu’s classic film on Partition ‘Garm Hava’ that featured Balraj Sahni and Farooque Shaikh at the restored Prince Moazzam Jahi Courtyard.

Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan said, ‘It’s a great honour and pleasure for me to perform in memory of the legendary Qadir Ali Baig Saheb, who left behind such a rich legacy. He was one of the founding fathers of theatre. He was a true icon who spoke through this craft. I am really looking forward to offering my love and respect through my music as a humble salutation to Baig Saheb’s artistic and creative journey’.