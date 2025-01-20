Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation launches IlaArun’s biography, Pardeke Peeche 

Hyderabad: “Begum Razia Baig was a dynamic, graceful, and powerful woman who broke barriers when few dared to. She came out of the pardah at a time when women, especially from the Muslim community, were confined to it, and she co-founded the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation with her husband, reaching the globe,” said former minister Geeta Reddy.

She was paying tribute to the late Begum Razia Baig at the Taj Deccan on Saturday evening.

Reddy, a long-time family friend of the Baigs, lauded Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig for continuing his mother’s legacy. “The beta is doing so much for his amma, my dear friend Begum Razia Baig.

The ‘Remembering Razia Baig’ series, launched by Mohammad Ali Baig, celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the performing arts, particularly those whose work has often remained behind the scenes. The inaugural programme featured the release of renowned artist Ila Arun’s biography, Pardeke Peeche, and was organized in partnership with Taj Hotels.

Baig explained the vision behind the series: “This is a tribute to countless women like my mother who have worked tirelessly behind the curtains, shaping the world of theatre and performing arts. My mother groomed three generations of actors, including my brother and me. This series is for her and the many women whose stories needed to be told.”

The spotlight shifted to Ila Arun, the celebrated singer, actor, and performer, who read excerpts from her biography, Pardeke Peeche.

Arun said, “On one side, I celebrate the women who go through the struggle behind the curtains. Their resilience, creativity, and contributions are as significant as those in the limelight. This series is a beautiful way to honour them.”

Arun’s biography chronicles her extraordinary journey spanning four decades in cinema, music, and television. From her iconic song “Choli Ke Peeche” in Khalnayak to her powerful performances in films like Jodhaa Akbar and Begum Jaan, Arun’s career is a testament to her versatility and talent.

Baig called the decision to begin the series with Ila Arun is natural one. “Ila Ji is a legend whose work has broken barriers, much like my mother’s. Her story is one of courage, creativity, and perseverance, making her the perfect choice for this tribute,” he said.

The evening also saw Noor Baig, noted theatre artist, and Anjula Bedi, author, and actor, reading excerpts from Pardeke Peeche. Their readings brought alive the struggles, triumphs, and anecdotes that shaped Arun’s illustrious career.

Arnab Gupta, General Manager of Taj Deccan, said the event marks the reopening of the hotel after year-long renovation.