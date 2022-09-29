Qatar Airways ranks world’s best airline for the 7th time

Doha: Qatar Airways has announced that it has won the award for the best airline in the world for the seventh time, and three other awards from Skytrax, the airline ranking specialist.

Qatar Airways said on its Twitter account, that it won the award for the best airline in the world for the seventh time at the Skytrax World Awards 2022 in London.

The company added that it also won three other awards.

Three awards are as follows

Best business class lounge catering in the World

Best business class in the world

Best airline in the Middle East

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continued its position at the forefront of international airlines; after winning the award for the best in the world for the seventh time in its history (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022).

فعلناها مجدداً!#الخطوط_الجوية_القطرية تحصد جائزة افضل شركة طيران في العالم للمرة السابعة وثلاث جوائز مرموقة خلال حفل جوائز سكاي تراكس العالمية pic.twitter.com/sQc1VwRI1i — الخطوط الجوية القطرية (@qatarairwaysar) September 23, 2022

Commenting on this historic achievement for Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, said: “Winning the award for the best airline in the world has always been our goal since the inception of the carrier, and winning this award for the seventh time, in addition to three other awards, is only evidence. It is evident from the extraordinary efforts made by our highly qualified employees.”

He added, “Winning these awards in the year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the airline’s founding is the culmination of our efforts.”

This year’s edition of the awards covered the period from September 2021 to August 2022, with 14 million votes counted to select the winners.

أفضل طيران أصبح "الأفضل للمرة السابعة". نفتخر بحصولنا على لقب "أفضل شركة طيران في العالم" لعام 2022 من سكاي تراكس، لنصبح شركة الطيران الوحيدة التي تحقق رقماً قياسياً في الحصول على اللقب للمرة السابعة. شكراً لاختياركم #الخطوط_الجوية_القطرية، تصويتكم يعني لنا الكثير. pic.twitter.com/f9UuozbyXP — الخطوط الجوية القطرية (@qatarairwaysar) September 24, 2022

This comes during the increase in the number of Qatar Airways destinations to more than 150 destinations around the world. It also became the first global airline to receive a 5-star rating in an airline-wide COVID-19 safety measure audit from Skytrax, in January 2021.

According to the Skytrax website, the world’s top 20 Airlines in 2022 are

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

Emirates

ANA All Nippon Airways

Qantas Airways

Japan Airlines

Turkish Airlines

Air France

Korean Air

Swiss Int’l Air Lines

British Airways

Etihad Airways

China Southern

Hainan Airlines

Lufthansa

Cathay Pacific

KLM

EVA Air

Virgin Atlantic

Vistara

The Skytrax Awards are the most prestigious awards in the aviation industry, serving as the academy awards for the aviation industry and the standard of excellence.

It is worth noting that the Skytrax World Awards are independent and impartial awards, and were launched for the first time in 1999. Travelers from all over the world vote through a special survey to measure their satisfaction with their air travel experience, and then select the winners from international airlines.