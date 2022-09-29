Qatar Airways ranks world’s best airline for the 7th time

Doha: Qatar Airways has announced that it has won the award for the best airline in the world for the seventh time, and three other awards from Skytrax, the airline ranking specialist.
Qatar Airways said on its Twitter account, that it won the award for the best airline in the world for the seventh time at the Skytrax World Awards 2022 in London.
The company added that it also won three other awards.
Three awards are as follows
- Best business class lounge catering in the World
- Best business class in the world
- Best airline in the Middle East
The national carrier of the State of Qatar continued its position at the forefront of international airlines; after winning the award for the best in the world for the seventh time in its history (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022).
Commenting on this historic achievement for Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, said: “Winning the award for the best airline in the world has always been our goal since the inception of the carrier, and winning this award for the seventh time, in addition to three other awards, is only evidence. It is evident from the extraordinary efforts made by our highly qualified employees.”
He added, “Winning these awards in the year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the airline’s founding is the culmination of our efforts.”
This year’s edition of the awards covered the period from September 2021 to August 2022, with 14 million votes counted to select the winners.
This comes during the increase in the number of Qatar Airways destinations to more than 150 destinations around the world. It also became the first global airline to receive a 5-star rating in an airline-wide COVID-19 safety measure audit from Skytrax, in January 2021.
According to the Skytrax website, the world’s top 20 Airlines in 2022 are
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- Emirates
- ANA All Nippon Airways
- Qantas Airways
- Japan Airlines
- Turkish Airlines
- Air France
- Korean Air
- Swiss Int’l Air Lines
- British Airways
- Etihad Airways
- China Southern
- Hainan Airlines
- Lufthansa
- Cathay Pacific
- KLM
- EVA Air
- Virgin Atlantic
- Vistara
The Skytrax Awards are the most prestigious awards in the aviation industry, serving as the academy awards for the aviation industry and the standard of excellence.
It is worth noting that the Skytrax World Awards are independent and impartial awards, and were launched for the first time in 1999. Travelers from all over the world vote through a special survey to measure their satisfaction with their air travel experience, and then select the winners from international airlines.