Qatar-born residents now eligible for National Service

Doha: Qatar has expanded eligibility for its National Service programme to include non-Qatari residents born in the country and children of Qatari mothers, allowing more residents to participate in military service and benefit from future career opportunities.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Defence under a ministerial directive issued by Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

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Who can apply?

Under the revised rules, applicants must be at least 18 years old, hold a valid Qatari residence permit, and either have been born in Qatar or be the child of a Qatari mother. The programme is open to both men and women.

Candidates must have a good conduct record and must not have been convicted of crimes involving dishonesty or breach of trust unless they have been legally rehabilitated. Applicants must also not have been previously dismissed from service.

In addition, prospective recruits must be medically fit, as determined by the Ministry of Defence’s Military Medical Committee, and successfully pass an admission interview.

Financial incentives and future opportunities

The ministry said participants may serve for up to five years and will receive monthly financial incentives throughout the programme. The allowance can reach QR7,000 by the final year of service.

Those who complete the full term will be given priority consideration for recruitment into the Qatari Armed Forces. Graduates of the programme will also receive priority when applying for permanent residency status.

Documents required for application

Applicants must submit a copy of their Qatar ID card and a valid passport through the Ministry of Defence’s online recruitment portal.

Individuals born in Qatar are required to provide a birth certificate. Children of Qatari mothers must additionally submit a copy of their mother’s passport along with their birth certificate.

Applications through online portal

The Ministry of Defence said applications must be submitted electronically through its official website by selecting the recruitment option.

The move forms part of efforts to broaden participation in National Service and provide eligible residents with an opportunity to contribute to national defence while gaining access to long-term professional and residency benefits.