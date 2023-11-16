Qatar demands international probe into Israel’s targeting of Gaza hospitals

Doha: Qatar has called for an immediate international investigation into Israeli army targeting of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing raids inside Al-Shifa hospital, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

In a statement, on Wednesday, November 15, Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli army storming of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, which led to the death of a number of patients, including children.

The ministry deemed targeting hospitals in Gaza “a war crime and violation of international laws, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, and an extension of the occupation’s approach.”

It also called for “an urgent international investigation, including sending independent UN investigators to investigate the targeting of hospitals by the Israeli army.”

Qatar urges international community to hold Israel accountable, prevent further civilian crimes, and provide protection for thousands of displaced people in a complex.

قطر تطالب بتحقيق دولي في استهداف الاحتلال الإسرائيلي للمستشفيات في غزة#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/Q6f7riKgkM — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) November 15, 2023

At dawn on Wednesday, the Israeli army stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, after besieging it for the sixth day in a row.

The Israeli army also announced the start of a military operation in a “certain part” of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza told Al Jazeera that soldiers and occupation tanks entered the emergency department building and medical complex campus.

He criticized the Israeli army’s firing at Al-Shifa Hospital, stating that there was no resistance and the Israeli occupation was terrorism against doctors and patients.

Al-Shifa hospital is affiliated with the Palestinian Ministry of Health. It is the largest health institution providing medical services in the Gaza Strip.

Since the Hamas aggression began on October 7, 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,710 children, 3,130 women, medical staff, civil defense crews, journalists, and over 29,000 wounded, with 70 percent being children and women.