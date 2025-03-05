Qatar flight makes landing at Hyderabad airport over medical emergency

However, the woman was declared dead on arrival at the airport medical center.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 5th March 2025 4:52 pm IST
Hyderabad's RGIA (Photo: Twitter/ Travel dairies)

Hyderabad: A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dhaka made an emergency landing at the Hyderabad airport on early Wednesday, March 5, due to a medical issue.

According to reports, flight QR 642 sought emergency clearance from air traffic control (ATC) at RGIA for medical assistance. After receiving the necessary approvals, the flight landed at 3:25 am.

Airport authorities had an ambulance on standby, but the woman was declared dead on arrival at the airport medical center.

The cause of death remains unknown. The flight later resumed its journey to Dhaka, departing at 3:42 am.

